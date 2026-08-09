Bruno Guimarães joins Arsenal and receives a message from Declan Rice

London club Arsenal have officially announced the completion of the transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães. According to Goal.com, the club spent £75 million on the Brazilian, who signed a contract through 2030 to strengthen the star-studded squad at Emirates Stadium, with an option to extend the deal by another year. As Goal.com reports .

The successful spell of the 28-year-old at Newcastle United, where he played in recent seasons, has now come to an end. Ahead of a transfer remembered for intense battles and confrontations on the pitch, the player's relationship with his former rivals took an interesting turn. In particular, Declan Rice was one of the first people to congratulate the Brazilian during the transfer process.

The battles on the pitch are over

The midfielder told the club's official website that Declan Rice had sent him a characteristically humorous message. "Rice wrote to me: 'Come here and, please, let's not have any more fights. We are friends now'", Bruno Guimarães revealed. He also emphasized that the midfield at his new club is one of the strongest in Europe.

Declan Rice was not the only familiar face to play an active role during the contract signing and negotiations. In particular, Brazil teammate Gabriel Magalhães played an important part in persuading Guimarães to move to the capital club.

A new challenge and ambitious plans

The midfielder recalled that defender Gabriel had regularly messaged him and asked when he would arrive. He said he was impressed by the Brazilian contingent at Arsenal and the overall team atmosphere. Known for his technically excellent and determined style of play, the midfielder believes this is the next stage of his career.

At his unveiling, the player said it was time to win new trophies and make history in his career. "I have reached the peak of my career at 28, and I want to win here", he said. He also addressed the fans, adding that he is a fighter for the team and will never give up.