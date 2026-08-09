Weightlifting: Azizbek Dadajonov Reaches the Podium at the Asian Championships

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Weightlifting: Azizbek Dadajonov Reaches the Podium at the Asian Championships

The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent have brought another medal for the Uzbekistan national team. Competing in the 60 kg weight category, Azizbek Dadajonov recorded 134 kg in the clean and jerk to win the bronze medal.

The Uzbek athlete reached the podium on the second day of the championships. His result further increased the host national team’s medal tally at the continental event.

Decisive result — 134 kilograms

Azizbek Dadajonov represented Uzbekistan in the youth 60 kg weight category.

In the clean and jerk event, he successfully lifted 134 kilograms. This result earned Dadajonov third place and the bronze medal at the Asian Championships.

In weightlifting, a single successful attempt can dramatically change the final standings. This time, a 134 kg lift took the Uzbek athlete onto the continental podium.

Uzbekistan’s national team is adding to its medal haul

The second day of the competition was also successful for the Uzbekistan delegation. According to O‘zA, Dadajonov’s result added another medal to the national team’s tally at the Asian Championships.

Uzbek representatives also reached the podium on the opening day of the championships. Thus, the host athletes have been actively competing for medals from the very first days of the event.

The continent’s young strength stars gather in Tashkent

The 2026 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships are being held in Tashkent from 7 to 14 August . According to the official regulations, promising weightlifters from various Asian countries are taking part in the competition.

In recent years, Tashkent has hosted major international weightlifting events. In 2021, the city staged both the World Youth Championships and the senior World Championships.

An important international result for Dadajonov

For the young athlete, a bronze medal at the Asian Championships means more than just a medal. Reaching the podium in continental competition provides both experience and confidence ahead of future international events.

Dadajonov had previously made his mark in domestic competitions as well. At the 2025 President’s Olympiad, he won the 55 kg weight category.

His results are now turning into medals on the international stage as well.

The competition in Tashkent continues

The Asian Championships will continue until 14 August. This means the Uzbekistan national team still has several opportunities to add to its medal haul.

With his 134 kg result, Azizbek Dadajonov has already placed his name among the championship’s medal winners in the opening days of the event.

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Azizbek DadajonovTashkentUzbekistanUzA
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