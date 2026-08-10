SpaceX Seeks to Launch and Catch Starship from the Ocean

·87·Technology
SpaceX Seeks to Launch and Catch Starship from the Ocean

SpaceX, a leading player in the aerospace industry, is actively promoting plans to launch and recover the super-heavy Starship spacecraft system from floating ocean platforms in the future. According to ixbt.com, the company is working to obtain the necessary permits from US regulators to implement this ambitious plan. Ixbt.com reports .

These offshore platforms are expected to become an important part of the infrastructure supporting regular Starship flights in the future. This approach could significantly reduce the time between spacecraft launches. Experts believe the technology will play a decisive role in increasing flight frequency and taking system efficiency to a new level.

Advantages of Ocean Platforms

Floating complexes can be deployed in the required areas of the ocean without relying on existing spaceports and land-based infrastructure. This is especially important for SpaceX, which aims to make the Starship system fully reusable.

Currently, the use of land-based launch sites creates certain limitations. At sea, the range of options for selecting suitable locations based on safety requirements is broader. This is an important step toward successfully carrying out large-scale space missions in the future.

Future Infrastructure and Prospects

According to the plans, Starship is expected to carry out missions that regularly return to Earth in the future. Achieving this will require the creation of an extensive network of land and offshore launch sites. Ocean platforms are intended to become an integral part of this global infrastructure.

If this initiative, currently under review by US regulators, is approved, it will open another major chapter in the history of private spaceflight. SpaceX is gradually expanding its technical capabilities to achieve its ambitious goals and further broaden humanity’s access to space.

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