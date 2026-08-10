Unexpected Obstacle in the Manchester United–Barcelona Battle

·55·Sport
Unexpected Obstacle in the Manchester United–Barcelona Battle

England’s Manchester United have encountered a serious obstacle in their attempts to sign promising Spanish young defender Jorge Salinas. Racing Santander head coach José Alberto firmly stated that the player has no intention of leaving the club during the current summer transfer window. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 19-year-old Spaniard has become one of the most talked-about names of the summer transfer window thanks to his important contribution to Racing’s promotion to La Liga. Manchester United’s hierarchy had identified him as a primary target to strengthen their defence.

The Coach and Board’s Stance

Speaking after the friendly against Alavés, José Alberto did not hide his frustration with the constant rumours surrounding his players. According to him, Salinas and Gustavo Puerta are under contract and are considered very important players for the team.

“They show every day that they have no intention of leaving. But we know very well how this world works, and there are release-clause conditions in place. If a club comes in and pays the release clause, they will no longer be our players,” the Racing head coach added.

Financial Competition in the Transfer Market

Manchester United turned their attention to Salinas after negotiations for Lewis Hall, viewed as their main option for the position, stalled. The English club are ready to acquire the defender’s registration as they seek a suitable replacement for injury-prone Luke Shaw.

However, Barcelona are also mounting serious competition. The Catalan club see Salinas as the perfect solution to their long-standing problem at left-back. Nevertheless, their financial constraints are giving the Premier League giants an opportunity.

Release Clause and Future Plans

According to sources, clubs seeking to sign the Spain youth international must pay the full €16 million release clause. Manchester United can afford to pay the fee immediately, while Barcelona are proposing instalment-based offers involving various bonuses and loan conditions.

Racing sporting director Chema Aragón admitted that the club want to keep their squad together after returning to the top flight, but may be powerless against the financial strength of Europe’s major clubs. The club firmly stated that it would not let its academy product leave cheaply and that it highly values him.

Manchester UnitedBarcelonaJorge SalinasRacing SantanderLa Liga
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