Barcelona sharply raises Ferran Torres' price

Barcelona have announced the transfer fee they are demanding from Paris Saint-Germain for forward Ferran Torres, leaving the French club reconsidering its options. According to a sports publication, the Spain international, who shone at the World Cup, wants to move to Paris and work again with his former coach Luis Enrique. Goal.com reports that.

Torres has reportedly made it clear to the club's management that he wants to leave. Barcelona initially refused to let the forward go until a suitable replacement was found, but changed its position after the player's firm decision and set the transfer fee at a minimum of €65 million.

Transfer fee and the parties' positions

Ferran Torres' value has risen sharply following his recent successes, including the decisive goal in Spain's World Cup final victory over Argentina. Barcelona officials say the fee demanded for a player of this level, capable of making his mark at crucial moments, would help strengthen the attack.

However, PSG are not prepared to pay €65 million immediately. Taking into account that the player's current contract runs until June 2027, the Paris club is trying to lower the price. PSG believe that the €55 million Barcelona paid Manchester City for the player in 2021 would be a fair valuation.

Head coach Hansi Flick's stance

Although a personal agreement on contract terms is reportedly already in place, negotiations between the clubs are expected to continue intensely. Nevertheless, the good relationship between Barcelona sporting director Deco and Luis Campos could make the process somewhat easier.

After Barcelona's friendly against Udinese, head coach Hansi Flick answered questions about the 26-year-old's future, saying he currently had no definite information. The German coach added that players' holidays should be respected and that developments in the transfer window should be approached calmly.

Flick said the squad is undergoing major changes during pre-season, with even key figures such as Ronald Araújo leaving the team. He stressed that work is under way to recruit new players during this unusual and challenging pre-season, but that everything must be done according to plan and with composure.