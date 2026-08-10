Cause of Zeekr 7X Electric Crossover Fire Identified

The manufacturer has issued an official statement on the Zeekr 7X electric crossover fire in Ningbo, China. The incident, which occurred on August 9 this year, sparked widespread discussion online, but it was found that hidden defects in the vehicle’s technical condition caused the fire, as Ixbt.com reports .

At the time of the incident, the electric crossover was parked near a charging station but was not connected to the grid. Videos recorded by witnesses show smoke suddenly emerging from the vehicle, followed by sparks and flames appearing underneath it. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene, extinguished the fire, and no one was injured.

Investigation Results and Main Causes

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by Zeekr specialists after the incident, the vehicle had previously been involved in a serious traffic accident. More importantly, after the crash, it was neither inspected at the manufacturer’s official service center nor properly repaired.

Company representatives said that the damage sustained in that collision and left unrepaired ultimately caused the fire. The incident once again confirmed that damage to high-voltage systems and the battery pack can create dangerous situations.

Safety Measures and Recommendations

Following the incident, Zeekr issued a strong warning to all electric vehicle owners. Industry specialists reminded drivers that after any serious traffic accident, the vehicle’s powertrain, charging equipment, high-voltage system, and body must be inspected by qualified professionals.

Buyers planning to purchase an electric vehicle on the used-car market were also advised to carefully check its accident history and repair records. Having the battery and high-voltage components professionally assessed can help prevent similar incidents in the future.

For reference, the Zeekr 7X is actively sold not only in China but also in Europe and Central Asia, including our region. In 2025, this modern crossover also received the prestigious five-star safety rating in Euro NCAP tests.