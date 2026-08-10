Barcelona Rejects Paris Club Offer for Ferran Torres

As the transfer window heats up across the European football market, Barcelona have taken a firm stance on their forward. According to Marca, Paris Saint-Germain’s initial official offer of €50 million for Spanish forward Ferran Torres has been rejected. The French giants included guaranteed payments and various performance-related bonuses in the package. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

However, Barcelona’s management determined that the proposed financial structure did not meet the club’s requirements. The Catalan club insists that the €50 million must be paid entirely as a guaranteed fixed fee, with bonuses negotiated separately on top of that amount. The sporting directors of both giants—Luis Campos and Deco—have been holding active talks for several days in an effort to reach an agreement.

The Player’s Wish and the Negotiations

The player’s personal desire has also played an important role in accelerating the transfer process. Torres has told Barcelona’s management that he wants to play for Paris Saint-Germain and asked them not to block the move. The Spanish player, who previously represented Manchester City, has stated that he wants to start a new chapter in his career.

Understanding the player’s decision, the Catalan club are not opposing his departure but are seeking to secure the most favourable financial terms. With just one year remaining on his current contract, a fee of around €50 million is considered a reasonable return now, preventing Barcelona from losing the player for free next summer.

Moves in Central Midfield

While the situation surrounding Ferran Torres remains intense, Barcelona are also working actively on other areas of the transfer market. In particular, GOAL.com reports that the club are holding high-level negotiations with Manchester City. The Catalan side are working to sign experienced Spanish midfielder Rodri

It is noteworthy that the financial parameters of this potential transfer currently look very similar to the figures being discussed for Torres’s move. Negotiations with Manchester City are at an advanced stage, with the two clubs’ valuations currently aligned. Although Rodri’s contract with the Etihad Stadium outfit is approaching its final year, the parties have yet to reach a final agreement.