The decisive word: What did Islam Makhachev promise his fans?

·0·Sport
The decisive word: What did Islam Makhachev promise his fans?

Tensions reached a boiling point ahead of the main event of UFC 330, hosted by the US city of Philadelphia. Following the final staredown (face-to-face) with top contender Ien Machado Gerri, 34-year-old Russian reigning champion Islam Makhachev offered a brief and confident assessment of the upcoming clash.

The champion, heading into the Octagon in pursuit of another victory, responded calmly to his opponent's bold statements:

“He is simply my next target. I am 100 percent ready for this fight, and tomorrow I will make all the fans gathered here happy with my victory”.

Makhachev's first title defense in a new weight class

This clash is of major significance as Islam Makhachev's first defense of the welterweight championship belt:

  • Historic victory: Makhachev fought his last bout against Australian knockout artist Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in New York, winning the belt by unanimous decision;

  • Dangerous contender: He will now fight to retain his status against Irishman Ien Gerry, the division's most dangerous and undefeated fighter.

When and what time does the fight start?

The time of the tournament's main event, which will take place at the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia:

  • Fight participants: Islam Makhachev (champion) — Ien Machado Gerri (#1 contender)

  • Belt: UFC welterweight championship

  • Start time: The fight is expected to start tomorrow at approximately around 07:30 Tashkent time.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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