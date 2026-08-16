Shomurodov and Fayzullayev to start in the lineup on matchday one

·43·Sport
Shomurodov and Fayzullayev to start in the lineup on matchday one

The opening matchday of the new Turkish Süper Lig season is kicking off with great interest and excitement for Uzbek football fans. Istanbul’s prestigious Başakşehir will host Kocaelispor at home.

Two leaders of the Uzbekistan national team — striker Eldor Shomurodov and midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev — will take the field in the starting lineup from the opening whistle.

The Uzbek duo at the Fatih Terim Stadium

Ahead of the match, which kicks off at 21:00 Tashkent time, the Istanbul club’s coaching staff officially announced the starting XI:

  • Leaders in attack and midfield: Eldor Shomurodov, one of the Süper Lig’s top scorers last season, and agile, creative midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev are shaping the club’s attacking line;

  • The pitch and opponent: The match will be played at the Fatih Terim Stadium, where Başakşehir aim to start the new season with a victory.

Match details and lineups

  • Turkish Süper Lig. Matchday 1

  • Başakşehir — Kocaelispor

  • Match time and venue: August 16, Fatih Terim Stadium

  • Başakşehir starting lineup: Muhammed, Umar Ali, Emin, Opoku, Operi, Kemen, Kaluzinski, Olsen, Eldor SHOMURODOV, Abbosbek FAYZULLAYEV, Bertug.

Shomurodov and Fayzullayev to start in the lineup on matchday one

The Uzbek legionnaires’ partnership in the Turkish championship is expected to become one of Başakşehir’s main strengths in the new season.

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Eldor ShomurodovAbbosbek FayzullayevBaşakşehirKocaelisporFatih Terim Stadium
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