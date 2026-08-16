Will He Hang Up His Boots? Ronaldo Speaks About Life After Football

One of the greatest stars in the history of world football and an idol to millions of fans Cristiano Ronaldo has made an important statement suggesting that the end of his sporting career is approaching.

The 41-year-old Portuguese star told the world-famous Vogue magazine in an exclusive interview that this season could be his last on the football pitch.

“I want to leave an incredible legacy behind”

Speaking about his thoughts on retirement and the mark he is leaving behind, Ronaldo shared these heartfelt reflections:

“Perhaps this season will be my final year in football, and I want to leave an incredible legacy behind. Football leaves a huge void in your life. That is why we will have to spend our time differently from now on”.

Life After a Great Career: Travel and Padel

Cristiano also openly discussed how he plans to spend his time after leaving professional football:

Enjoying life and traveling: The footballer aims to rest more, travel the world with his family and savor the pleasures of life;

Padel and favorite hobbies: Ronaldo said he will continue watching and playing padel, the racket sport he enjoys so much;

Valuing his achievements: The athlete added that he is proud of the great historic victories he and his teams have achieved and will continue to live with the joy they brought him.

If the Portuguese striker hangs up his boots at the end of the season, it will mark the end of a vast and brilliant era in the history of world football.

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