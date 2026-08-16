The new football season in England traditionally began with the key clash for the country’s Super Cup (FA Community Shield) at the magnificent Wembley Stadium in London. Premier League champions Arsenal and FA Cup winners Manchester City faced each other.

In an intense and fiercely contested match, Mikel Arteta’s side scored three unanswered goals to secure a resounding 3–0 victory and become English Super Cup winners for the 18th time .

Early goal in the 1st minute and three strikes against the Citizens

The match began with an unexpected and swift attack from the Gunners:

Lightning start: In the very 1st minute, defender Riccardo Calafiori opened the scoring and sent Manchester City into shock;

Arsenal extend their lead: In the 28th minute, German striker Kai Havertz scored the second goal, sending the teams into the break with Arsenal leading 2–0;

Final blow: At the start of the second half, in the 48th minute, captain Martin Ødegaard found the Manchester side’s net and effectively decided the match (3–0).

Khusanov played 90 minutes, Maresca loses on debut

The match drew particularly strong interest from football fans in Uzbekistan:

Abdukodir Khusanov completed the full match: Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov played the full 90 minutes in Manchester City’s central defence alongside Rúben Dias and Joško Gvardiol, from the opening whistle until the referee’s final whistle;

Unsuccessful start for Maresca: Manchester City’s new head coach Enzo Marescasaw his first official match in charge of the team end in defeat.

English Super Cup. Final

Arsenal – Manchester City 3–0

16 August, Wembley Stadium

Goals: Calafiori (1), Havertz (28), Ødegaard (48).

Arsenal: Raya, White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori (Hincapié, 60), Guimarães (Rice, 46), Lewis-Skelly (Zubimendi, 75), Madueke (Saka, 60), Ødegaard (Eze, 84), Solís, Havertz (Gyökeres, 75).

Manchester City: Donnarumma, Khusanov , Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly (Guéhi, 54), Anderson (Lewis, 60), Kovačić (Nico, 79), Semenyo, Foden (Cherki, 60), Doku (Grealish, 46), Haaland (Marmoush, 54).

Bookings: Foden (24), Calafiori (38), Gvardiol (53), Ødegaard (84).

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