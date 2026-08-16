Nasaf lose at home as the Lions snatch all three points

·23·Sport
Nasaf lose at home as the Lions snatch all three points

The 17th round of the Uzbekistan Super League featured one of the most fiercely contested and intense rivalries in the national championship. At Qarshi’s Markaziy Stadium, reigning champions Nasaf hosted their longtime rivals from Tashkent, Pakhtakor FC.

In a hard-fought and dramatic match, the capital’s Lions secured a determined and important 2–1 victory.

Three goals and fierce battle on the pitch

The match was played at a high tempo from the opening minutes:

  • The deadlock was broken by an own goal: In the 15th minute, during a Pakhtakor attack, Nasaf defender Alibek Davronov turned the ball into his own net (0–1);

  • Nasaf restore parity: At the start of the second half, in the 48th minute, Qarshi’s skilful midfielder Sharof Muhiddinov levelled the score, delighting the fans in the stadium (1–1);

  • Bozorov scores the winner: In the 72nd minute, Oybek Bozorov who had moved from Nasaf to Pakhtakor, found the net against his former club to give the Tashkent side an important victory (1–2).

League table: Pakhtakor close the gap, Nasaf remain sixth

The victory in this key clash made the title race even more intense:

  • Pakhtakor’s pursuit: The Tashkent club took their tally to 38 points to consolidate second place and reduce the gap to leaders Neftchi (42 points) to four;

  • Nasaf’s setback: Roziqul Berdyev’s side remain sixth in the league table with 25 points after this home defeat.

Super League, Matchday 17

  • Nasaf — Pakhtakor — 1–2

  • 16 August, Qarshi, Markaziy Stadium

  • Goals: Sharof Muhiddinov (48) — Alibek Davronov (15, own goal), Oybek Bozorov (72).

  • Nasaf: Abduvohid Ne’matov, Akrom Komilov (G‘olib G‘aybullayev, 46), Alibek Davronov, Umar Eshmurodov, Oybek Rustamov (Bekjon Rahmatov, 72), Murod Rahmatov, Sardor Bahromov (Abbos G‘ulomov, 78), Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov (Diyor Abdunazarov, 46), Sharof Muhiddinov, Adenis Shala (Yusuf Otubanjo, 78), Bobur Abduxoliqov.

  • Pakhtakor: Sanjar Quvvatov, Sherzod Nasrullayev, Hojiakbar Alijonov, Zaid Tahsin, Akmal Mozgovoy, Doston Hamdamov (Hojimat Erkinov, 67), Abdurauf Bo‘riyev, Flamarion (Ibrohim Ibragimov, 88), Sardor Sobirxo‘jayev, Bashar Resan (Oybek Bozorov, 67), Stefen Chinedu (Murtazo Puraliganji, 78).

  • Bookings: Oybek Rustamov (30), Doston Hamdamov (45+5), Sardor Sobirxo‘jayev (52), Diyor Abdunazarov (54), G‘olib G‘aybullayev (88).

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NasafPakhtakorQarshiTashkentNeftchi
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