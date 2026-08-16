78 to 89 strikes: How Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Garry

·19·Sport
78 to 89 strikes: How Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Garry

Concluded in Philadelphia, USA, UFC 330 the main event of the tournament saw welterweight champion Islam Makhachev defeat undefeated Irish challenger Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision and successfully defend his championship belt for the first time.

After the tournament, the UFC’s press office released the complete official statistics from the grueling 25-minute title fight.

7 takedowns and a knockdown: Makhachev’s dominance in numbers

According to the official figures released, the Russian champion displayed impressive accuracy and complete control in the grappling exchanges inside the Octagon:

  • Strike volume and accuracy: Over five rounds, Makhachev landed a total of 78 strikes with 22 landing cleanly as significant strikes The champion’s striking accuracy stood at 68 percent;

  • Target distribution: Islam landed 9 strikes to his opponent’s head, 3 to the body and 10 to the legs;

  • Knockdown and grappling: During the fight, Makhachev put Garry into a heavy knockdown once and completed a total of 7 successful takedowns inside the Octagon, achieving complete dominance on the ground.

Ian Garry’s statistics: More strikes, but lower efficiency

Although the Irish challenger tried to keep the fight standing, he was unable to overcome the champion’s pressure:

  • Total strikes: Across five rounds, Garry landed a total of 89 strikes with 29 landing cleanly on target;

  • Strike distribution: Of Ian’s strikes, 7 were directed to the head, 16 to the body and 6 to the legs;

  • Accuracy: The challenger’s striking accuracy was 63 percentwhich was lower than the champion’s figure.

Despite Garry throwing more total strikes, Makhachev’s 7 takedowns, knockdown and control proved decisive in the judges’ unanimous decision in favor of the champion.

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Islam MakhachevIan Machado GarryUFCPhiladelphiaUSA
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