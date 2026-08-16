Christos Tzolis wins fans’ affection on his Arsenal debut

·26·Sport
Christos Tzolis wins fans’ affection on his Arsenal debut

London club Arsenal secured a convincing 3–0 victory over Manchester City in a pre-season match to win the Community Shield. The team’s new signing, Christos Tzolis, attracted everyone’s attention with his outstanding performance. The Greek winger, signed from Club Brugge for £34 million, became one of the main protagonists on the pitch in his first official appearance and fully repaid head coach Mikel Arteta’s trust. This is reported by Goal.com.

According to Goal.com, the London club had reportedly been pursuing Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior during the summer transfer window. However, Christos Tzolis proved in his very first official match that he can successfully fill this position. Playing the full 90 minutes, the footballer constantly troubled the opposition defence and provided two important assists.

Assists and movement on the pitch

The second goal of the match came directly from Tzolis’s involvement. Martin Ødegaard delivered the ball into the penalty area from the right wing, and Christos headed it across to Kai Havertz near the far post. Havertz found the net from close range. Although goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma got a hand to the ball, he could not keep it out.

The Greek player continued to drive the attacks, finishing the match with 42 touches, two chances created and three key passes. Tzolis also made his mark during the third goal, delivering a well-weighted pass to Ødegaard. The captain then beat defender Joško Gvardiol and left the goalkeeper helpless before finding the net.

Recognition from experts and fans

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former footballer Pat Nevin praised the move, specifically highlighting how intelligent and well judged Tzolis’s pass to Ødegaard had been. Arsenal fans on social media have also warmly welcomed the new signing and expressed hope that he will become one of the best signings in the club’s history. One fan recalled the player’s form at Club Brugge and noted that he could make a major contribution to the team.

Head coach Mikel Arteta also made no secret of his satisfaction with his new player’s performance. According to the manager, the footballer has adapted to the team very quickly and established a good connection with his teammates. Addressing the fans, Arteta said warmly: "I think you are going to really love this player."

ArsenalChristos TzolisManchester CityMikel ArtetaCommunity Shield
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