Turning Point: How Khabib Saved Islam Makhachev from Defeat

held in Philadelphia, USA, UFC 330 the welterweight champion Islam Makhachev the No. 1 contender Ian Machado Garryto successfully defend his championship belt.

After the fight, the Russian champion revealed what former undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov told him in the corner before the decisive fifth round.

The crucial minute between Rounds 4 and 5

According to a post published on the X account of Home of Fight, Makhachev spoke about the brief but decisive exchange in his corner:

“I thought I had won three rounds before the final round. But Khabib told me I had to win the fifth round. That’s when I realized the victory was not yet secured. I had slowed the pace a little in the third and fourth rounds. That’s probably why I had more energy left for the fifth round”.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s warning and accurate assessment of the situation helped Islam be more active in the final five-minute round and sway the judges’ decision in his favor.

29 Wins: Makhachev Matches Nurmagomedov’s Record

This success of Islam Makhachev elevated his standing in professional mixed martial arts even further:

Professional record: Islam Makhachev now has 29 wins and just one defeat;

Matching Khabib’s record: With this victory, Makhachev matched the record of his friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) for career wins;

Historic streak: The Russian fighter also became the outright record holder for the longest winning streak in UFC history, with 17 victories.

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