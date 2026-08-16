The Money Has Been Handed Out: Who Received UFC 330 Bonuses?

As soon as the long-awaited event in the world of mixed martial arts, hosted by the US city of Philadelphia, UFC 330 came to an end, the organization’s leadership traditionally selected the best performances of the night and distributed record bonuses.

Notably, none of the bouts at the event was deemed worthy of the Fight of the Night award. Therefore, all the main prize money was awarded individually to athletes who delivered spectacular, early finishes as $100,000 Performance of the Night bonuses.

Winners of the $100,000 super-bonuses and their rare techniques

Four fighters who defeated their opponents with unusual and spectacular techniques inside the Octagon received major rewards:

Jeremiah Wells: He submitted Kyrgyzstan’s skilled fighter Miktibek Orolbai with a rare ninja choke;

Charles Johnson: In his bout with Eduardo Enrique, he secured an early victory with the twister, a complex technique rarely executed successfully in MMA history;

Dustin Stoltzfus: He defeated Mansur Abdul-Malik with a rear-naked choke;

Jalin Turner: He knocked out Kaui Fernandes with a devastating, accurate strike, earning the fans’ applause.

$25,000 rewards for early finishes

In addition to the main $100,000 Performance of the Night bonuses, the promotion rewarded several more fighters who managed to stop their opponents without leaving the outcome to the judges:

Esteban Ribovics, Donte Johnson, Lucas Fernando and experienced Neil Magny each received an additional guaranteed bonus of $25,000 for their early victories.

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