Dana White makes sensational statement about the Makhachev–Garry fight!

·37·Sport
Dana White makes sensational statement about the Makhachev–Garry fight!

The main event of the UFC 330 numbered event, held in Philadelphia, USA, UFC 330 was a clash between welterweight champion Islam Makhachev and the No. 1 contender Ian Machado Garry and has sparked heated debate across the global combat sports community.

At the official press conference held after the event, UFC president Dana White openly admitted that he had predicted an upset before the title fight.

“It wasn’t easy for Islam; Ian came close to a sensation”

Dana White While acknowledging Islam Makhachev’s

calm approach to the fight, he shared his personal prediction: “Makhachev controlled Garry and completely neutralized him. He did exactly what he needed to do to win the fight. I thought there would be an upset tonight. I had a feeling something unexpected might happen today.

A lot was at stake—the entirety of Islam’s record and his attempt to surpass Anderson Silva’s record. That’s why I expected an upset today. Ian came very close to it. Everyone saw that the fight was not easy for Islam”.

Five-round clash and unanimous decision

Despite the challenger’s strong resistance, the reigning champion never surrendered the initiative in the Octagon and kept the bout under his control for the full 25 minutes:

  • Judges’ scorecards: The judges unanimously awarded the victory to the Russian champion;

  • Official scores: Two judges— Sal D'Amato and Mike Bell —scored the bout 49–46 in Makhachev’s favor, while the third judge, Eric Colon scored it 48–47 for Islam.

Thus, Islam Makhachev not only defended his welterweight title for the first time but also successfully overcame the enormous psychological and historical pressure surrounding him.

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Islam MakhachevIan Machado GarryDana WhiteUFCPhiladelphia
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