Ramazan Temirov addresses fans ahead of UFC 333 bout in Abu Dhabi

an Uzbek fighter who continues his unbeaten run in the UFC, widely regarded as the world’s premier MMA organization, Ramazan Temirov will officially return to action.

Our compatriot will step into the Octagon on October 24 at the spectacular Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, for the numbered UFC 333 pay-per-view event.

A clear path to the top five: opponent — Loner Kavana

This flyweight clash is hugely important for both fighters in the championship race:

Ranking positions: England’s Loner Kavana currently sits sixth in the division rankings, while Ramazan Temirov holds seventh place ;

The significance of the bout: A victory would give our compatriot a chance to break into the division’s top five and become a direct contender for a future title fight.

“Keep me in your prayers”: Temirov addresses his fans

After the fight was officially announced, Ramazan Temirov shared a heartfelt and inspiring post on his social media page:

“Alhamdulillah, my people, one more step toward making history. Insha’Allah, keep me in your prayers.”.

A dream opponent and a winning streak in Abu Dhabi

For Ramazan, the Abu Dhabi Octagon is a particularly meaningful and fortunate arena:

Knockout of Erseg: In a fight held in Abu Dhabi on July 25, Temirov made headlines by stopping the Australian standout and former divisional title challenger Steve Erseg with a devastating technical knockout in the first round;

Calling out Kavana: After that bout, our compatriot said in an Octagon interview that he wanted to face Loner Kavana, who, like him, delivers open and entertaining stand-up fights. UFC officials have now made that exciting matchup happen.

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