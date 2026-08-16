Ramazan Temirov addresses fans ahead of UFC 333 bout in Abu Dhabi

·27·Sport
Ramazan Temirov addresses fans ahead of UFC 333 bout in Abu Dhabi

an Uzbek fighter who continues his unbeaten run in the UFC, widely regarded as the world’s premier MMA organization, Ramazan Temirov will officially return to action.

Our compatriot will step into the Octagon on October 24 at the spectacular Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, for the numbered UFC 333 pay-per-view event.

A clear path to the top five: opponent — Loner Kavana

This flyweight clash is hugely important for both fighters in the championship race:

  • Ranking positions: England’s Loner Kavana currently sits sixth in the division rankings, while Ramazan Temirov holds seventh place ;

  • The significance of the bout: A victory would give our compatriot a chance to break into the division’s top five and become a direct contender for a future title fight.

“Keep me in your prayers”: Temirov addresses his fans

After the fight was officially announced, Ramazan Temirov shared a heartfelt and inspiring post on his social media page:

“Alhamdulillah, my people, one more step toward making history. Insha’Allah, keep me in your prayers.”.

A dream opponent and a winning streak in Abu Dhabi

For Ramazan, the Abu Dhabi Octagon is a particularly meaningful and fortunate arena:

  • Knockout of Erseg: In a fight held in Abu Dhabi on July 25, Temirov made headlines by stopping the Australian standout and former divisional title challenger Steve Erseg with a devastating technical knockout in the first round;

  • Calling out Kavana: After that bout, our compatriot said in an Octagon interview that he wanted to face Loner Kavana, who, like him, delivers open and entertaining stand-up fights. UFC officials have now made that exciting matchup happen.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your contacts via Telegram or other social networks.

Ramazan TemirovAbu DhabiUFCEtihad ArenaUnited Arab Emirates
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Arsenal Beat Manchester City Convincingly to Issue Serious Pre-Season WarningArsenal Beat Manchester City Convincingly to Issue Serious Pre-Season WarningToday, 22:14Barcelona Thrash Swiss ClubBarcelona Thrash Swiss ClubToday, 21:5578 to 89 strikes: How Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Garry78 to 89 strikes: How Islam Makhachev defeated Ian GarryToday, 21:45Turning Point: How Khabib Saved Islam Makhachev from DefeatTurning Point: How Khabib Saved Islam Makhachev from DefeatToday, 21:38Dana White makes sensational statement about the Makhachev–Garry fight!Dana White makes sensational statement about the Makhachev–Garry fight!Today, 21:26The Money Has Been Handed Out: Who Received UFC 330 Bonuses?The Money Has Been Handed Out: Who Received UFC 330 Bonuses?Today, 21:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History