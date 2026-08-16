One of the transfers that has caused a major stir in Turkish football is the arrival of a global football star Mohamed Salahat Trabzonspor— a move that has launched a new wave not only in sport but also in social and economic spheres.

Club president Ertuğrul Doğan spoke enthusiastically in a special interview with ON Sport about the reception of the Egyptian forward’s arrival and his huge role in the club’s life.

A festive mood in the city and a warm atmosphere within the team

According to the club president, Salah’s arrival has dramatically lifted the spirits of Trabzon residents and supporters:

Fans’ excitement: “People in Trabzon are going to sleep with Mohamed Salah’s name and waking up with it. Since the transfer was completed, our fans have been living in extremely high spirits”;

One of the world’s most important figures: “We are experiencing these happy moments with great enthusiasm. Salah is one of the most important footballers in the world, perhaps the most important. From his very first day, he created an amazing and sincere atmosphere with his teammates.”

Beyond football: a bridge to the Islamic world and tourism

Ertuğrul Doğan emphasized that the transfer was not merely a sporting deal but also an important tool for international relations and the economy:

A source of pride for the Islamic world: “Mohamed Salah’s arrival will support our club in many areas beyond football. He is a tremendous source of joy and pride for the entire Islamic world”;

A bridge between Egypt and Türkiye: Salah serves as a unique bridge for strengthening the friendly relations and closer ties between the two brotherly countries;

Tourist influx: “We expect the number of Egyptian and Arab tourists visiting Trabzon to watch Mohamed Salah on the pitch with their own eyes to increase significantly.”

The club’s management is fully confident that Mohamed Salah’s skill and experience will make Trabzonspor one of the outright leaders in the title race in the Turkish league.

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