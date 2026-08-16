Barcelona Thrash Swiss Club

Preparing for the new season, Barcelona defeated Swiss side Basel 5:2 in a friendly match. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans took control from the opening whistle and launched dangerous attacks toward the opposition goal. Goal.com reports .

During the opening ten minutes, Gordon and Karim Adeyemi were active on the wings and created several good chances in the opposition penalty area. Espart also unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box that flew over the crossbar. However, as time went on, the hosts began to take control of the match.

First-half battle

Basel's players successfully repelled Barcelona's attacks and came close to opening the scoring through Aaron Malouda. Just as the Swiss side were enjoying their most active spell, Barcelona made their mark.

Karim Adeyemi skilfully controlled Raphinha's cross from the wing and accurately found the net with his left foot. Raphinha and Fermín had good opportunities to change the score before the interval but failed to convert them.

Goal-filled second half

The Catalans were punished immediately for their missed chances. Doucouré took advantage of a defensive error and a loose ball to restore parity and delight the home fans.

Nevertheless, Barcelona fully demonstrated their superiority during the rest of the match. Alongside Karim Adeyemi, Hamza Abdelkarim and Lamine Yamal also found the net. Bessio completed a brace, securing the Catalans' emphatic victory and convincing performance.