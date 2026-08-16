Arsenal Beat Manchester City Convincingly to Issue Serious Pre-Season Warning

·1·Sport
Arsenal Beat Manchester City Convincingly to Issue Serious Pre-Season Warning

in a match regarded as the official start of the new season in English football Arsenal secured a commanding victory over one of their main rivals, Manchester City The three-goal success secured the London club’s tenth Community Shield (the Super Cup) trophy. The match was more than just a game for an honour; it clearly showed how strong Mikel Arteta’s side are ahead of the upcoming league campaign. Goal.com reports .

The Gunners dominated the pitch throughout the match and left their opponents with virtually no chances. In a game that served as a logical continuation of last season’s intense title race, Arsenal completely neutralised their opponents’ attacking potential and secured the result in their favour. The victory showed that the team are ready for the new season not only tactically but also mentally.

Martin Ødegaard’s Brilliant Performance and Leadership

One of the main heroes of the match was Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard. The Norwegian midfielder put on a genuine masterclass, skilfully orchestrating his team’s attacks. His performance was highly praised by experts and fans alike.

According to statistics platform Squawka, Martin Ødegaard delivered a superb performance:

  • He successfully completed all three of his dribbles;
  • Both of his shots were on target;
  • His passing accuracy was 95%, with 55 of his 58 passes reaching teammates.
These figures once again confirmed how important the midfielder is not only in attack but also in controlling possession.

Erling Haaland’s Unfortunate Evening

While Arsenal ’s captain became the hero of the night, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland endured a forgettable and disappointing match. The Norwegian goalscorer was almost invisible on the pitch and far from his usual dangerous best. The London club’s defenders kept him under close control and blocked passing lanes to him.

According to the source, Erling Haaland’s statistics clearly showed how much difficulty he faced during the match. He touched the ball just seven times, completed five passes and attempted two shots, one of which was on target. Haaland touched the ball only twice inside the opponents’ penalty area and missed a clear-cut chance. He was also caught offside once and failed to win a single duel.

The completed match once again proved that Arsenal will be one of the main contenders for the league title next season. Manchester City will have to consider effective countermeasures against their leading striker.

ArsenalManchester CityMartin ØdegaardErling HaalandCommunity Shield
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