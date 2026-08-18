Changes at Chelsea leadership: Todd Boehly could sell his stake

Another major change could be on the way at London club Chelsea. According to L’Équipe, Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, two leading figures in the group of the club’s main owners, are considering selling their shares to Clearlake Capital. The potential deal is expected to radically change the management structure at the English club. Goal.com reports .

Clearlake Capital currently holds a controlling stake of more than 61% in Chelsea’s ownership structure. Club chairman Todd Boehly and board member Mark Walter each own approximately 13%. Swiss financier Hansjörg Wyss is also believed to hold a stake of around the same size. It has been reported that relations between Boehly and Clearlake Capital have deteriorated over time.

Conflicts within the leadership and transfers

Despite huge sums being invested in the transfer market in recent years, the team’s results have fallen short of expectations. Against this backdrop, Todd Boehly began to be portrayed as one of the main figures responsible for the team’s disappointing performances. After the club was purchased from Roman Abramovich in 2022, Boehly also briefly took on the role of sporting director. His admission that he lacked sufficient experience in football further deepened doubts and internal conflicts within the leadership.

It is worth recalling that Chelsea was sold to American investors for close to €3 billion in 2022 because of the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich. According to estimates in the English press, the club is now worth approximately €5.8 billion. If Boehly and Walter sell their stakes to Clearlake Capital, it would mark a major turning point for the club after four years of record investment, mixed results and internal disagreements.