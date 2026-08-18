There Is Still Time Before the Official Launch: First iPhone 18 Accessories Go on Sale

Although about a month remains until Apple’s next flagship series is unveiled, major Chinese online stores have begun accepting orders for special cases for the upcoming smartphones. According to ixbt.com, these accessories cost approximately 22–36 yuan on shopping platforms such as Taobao and JD.com. ixbt.com reports .

Sellers are trying to convince customers that the products have been made to match the exact technical specifications and dimensions of the upcoming smartphones. To attract buyers and ease their concerns, some sellers are guaranteeing that cases can be returned within seven days without explanation, even if an error occurs.

Standard Industry Practice and the Secrecy Surrounding CAD Mock-Ups

This happens regularly every year ahead of the unveiling of a new generation of smartphones. Accessory manufacturers move early to enter the market among the first and meet the initial wave of buyers with ready-made products.

Earlier, images of cases made for an as-yet-unannounced foldable iPhone published by iFunSmart sparked widespread discussion. Manufacturers usually obtain CAD mock-ups several months before devices go on sale, allowing them to introduce accessories at the same time as the new product.

Similar Cases in Previous Years and Production Progress

The same process was observed ahead of the release of iPhone 17. Based on leaked drawings, Chinese stores ordered special mock-ups, giving users an opportunity to preview the device’s future design.

While the accessories market is heating up, production of the smartphones themselves is also progressing rapidly. According to sources, mass production of the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro models began as early as July.

Foxconn plants, currently Apple’s main assembly partner, are actively hiring new workers to further increase production volumes and fully meet demand. This indicates that the upcoming launch is eagerly awaited across the global technology market.