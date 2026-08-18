Ronaldo Breaks Instagram Record on Messi’s Post

Two of football’s greatest stars — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have once again been mentioned together on social media. This time, the Portuguese forward set a record with a comment he left on Messi’s Instagram post.

After the death of Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, the Argentine footballer shared a post dedicated to him on social media. Ronaldo commented under the post, expressing his condolences to Messi and his loved ones and wishing his family strength and patience during the difficult days.

The footballer’s brief but heartfelt comment did not escape fans’ attention. It collected millions of likes in a short time.

As of August 16, Ronaldo’s comment under Messi’s post had received more than 6.7 million likes . It thus became the most-liked comment in Instagram history.

Interestingly, Ronaldo had achieved such a result before. Another one of his comments had set Instagram’s likes record. However, the Portuguese star has now broken his own record with the comment he left under Messi’s post.