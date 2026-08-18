Ronaldo Breaks Instagram Record on Messi’s Post

·32·Sport
Ronaldo Breaks Instagram Record on Messi’s Post

Two of football’s greatest stars — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have once again been mentioned together on social media. This time, the Portuguese forward set a record with a comment he left on Messi’s Instagram post.

After the death of Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, the Argentine footballer shared a post dedicated to him on social media. Ronaldo commented under the post, expressing his condolences to Messi and his loved ones and wishing his family strength and patience during the difficult days.

The footballer’s brief but heartfelt comment did not escape fans’ attention. It collected millions of likes in a short time.

As of August 16, Ronaldo’s comment under Messi’s post had received more than 6.7 million likes . It thus became the most-liked comment in Instagram history.

Interestingly, Ronaldo had achieved such a result before. Another one of his comments had set Instagram’s likes record. However, the Portuguese star has now broken his own record with the comment he left under Messi’s post.

Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiInstagram
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Changes Expected in Chelsea LeadershipChanges Expected in Chelsea LeadershipToday, 20:31Changes at Chelsea leadership: Todd Boehly could sell his stakeChanges at Chelsea leadership: Todd Boehly could sell his stakeToday, 20:10Jhon Lucumí: “Juventus” – Italy’s Greatest TeamJhon Lucumí: “Juventus” – Italy’s Greatest TeamToday, 19:56Rafael Leão offered to Chelsea at a bargain priceRafael Leão offered to Chelsea at a bargain priceToday, 19:56Guglielmo Vicario Joins JuventusGuglielmo Vicario Joins JuventusToday, 19:32Guglielmo Vicario Joins JuventusGuglielmo Vicario Joins JuventusToday, 19:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats