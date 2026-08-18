Troy Parrott has attracted attention with his consistent performances and prolific scoring in the Netherlands and for the Republic of Ireland, prompting public interest in why he has not moved to a Premier League club for £25–30 million. The Tottenham academy graduate’s current level and success in Europe suggested that he would soon move to a stronger league. Goal.com reports .

In an exclusive interview with Goal.com, former Republic of Ireland star Ray Houghton said he was surprised that the striker had still not joined one of the top-level teams. In his view, after his reliable performances in the Dutch league and for the national team, Parrott was ready to prove himself in England.

The evolution of a footballer forged by difficult challenges

Troy Parrott, who is from Dublin, made his first-team debut for Tottenham in 2019. However, he was subsequently loaned to Millwall, Ipswich Town, MK Dons, Preston North End and Excelsior in search of regular playing time. This was not an easy period for the striker, who spent several seasons playing for clubs in the lower divisions.

The footballer scored 17 goals in the 2023–24 season in the Netherlands and signed a permanent contract with AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2024. Initially valued at just £6.7 million, he has since scored 51 goals in 97 appearances for AZ, becoming the team’s leading goalscorer.

Success with the national team and future opportunities

One of the turning points in Parrott’s career was his emergence as a leader for the Republic of Ireland. The striker scored a hat-trick in Hungary during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and also netted twice against Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo. These outstanding results further intensified transfer speculation surrounding him.

According to Goal.com, several clubs from Spain and Italy, as well as teams in England, are interested in the footballer. However, experts are surprised that no deal has yet been reached. Ray Houghton noted that the difficulties and loan spells of Parrott’s younger years made him stronger and turned him into a truly mature professional footballer.