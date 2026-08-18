Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev released a snippet of his new song (video)

Singer Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev shared a short snippet of his new song with fans on his Instagram page. The track, titled “If You Give Me an Enemy, Give Me a Brave One,” quickly attracted attention on social media.

The singer emphasized that neither the song nor the events depicted in its video had been chosen by chance. According to him, the track was prepared at the request of someone close to him, while the events shown in the video were drawn from his personal life.

“This song was prepared at the request of someone close to us. The events in the video were taken from my own life. Perhaps they resemble your life as well. If you draw a useful conclusion from the song and video, please say a prayer for us. May you remain safe in this transient world,” the singer wrote.

The short snippet released from the song also sparked great interest among his followers. Users left numerous positive comments on the video and said they were looking forward to the full version of the new track.

The song “If You Give Me an Enemy, Give Me a Brave One” and the real-life events depicted in its video are expected to generate even greater interest among fans.