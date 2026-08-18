Changes Expected in Chelsea Leadership

·17·Sport
Changes Expected in Chelsea Leadership

Another major change could take place in the leadership of London club Chelsea. According to Goal.com, Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, the leaders of the American investor group at the club, are considering selling their shares to Clearlake Capital, the main shareholder. This could mark a fundamental shift in the management structure of the Premier League giants. Goal.com reports .

Todd Boehly currently owns around 13 percent of the club as its chairman. Board member Mark Walter also owns justa 3 percent stake. Meanwhile, Clearlake Capital holds the controlling interest in the London club, namely 62 percent of its shares. The remaining stake is held by other investors, including Swiss financier Hansjörg Wyss.

Tensions within the leadership and initial steps

According to information published by L'Équipe, relations between Todd Boehly and the leadership of Clearlake Capital have deteriorated in recent years. The main disagreements were reportedly caused by the team’s failure to achieve the expected results despite billions of euros being spent in the transfer market. After the club was acquired in 2022, Boehly was also criticized for temporarily taking on the role of sporting director despite lacking sufficient experience in football.

It is worth recalling that the consortium led by Boehly and Walter bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in 2022 for approximately €3 billion. At the time, the deal was completed as part of a forced sale prompted by the geopolitical situation in Russia. However, the following four years were unstable for the club both financially and in sporting terms.

The club’s value and potential future changes

According to the English press, Todd Boehly and Mark Walter currently value the club at approximately €5.8 billion. If an agreement is reached to sell their shares to Clearlake Capital, it would completely reshape the leadership structure at Chelsea. As a result, the American businessmen could withdraw from the club’s management after a period marked by record investment and internal disputes.

ChelseaTodd BoehlyClearlake CapitalPremier LeagueTransfers
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