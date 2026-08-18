Guglielmo Vicario Joins Juventus

·1·Sport
Guglielmo Vicario Joins Juventus

Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has officially become a Juventus player in Turin. The experienced goalkeeper, who joined from Tottenham, has signed a contract with his new club and begun the next important chapter of his career. According to Goal.com, the transfer was officially confirmed after negotiations between the parties, and the goalkeeper has returned to Italy. Goal.com reports .

According to reports, under the terms of the transfer, Vicario has joined Juventus on a free loan until the end of the current season. At the same time, the Turin club has the option to acquire the player’s full transfer rights in the future. This clause is listed as one of the key terms of the agreement.

Transfer Fee and Financial Details

Under the agreement between the clubs, if Juventus decide to sign the player permanently at the end of the season, they will have to pay Tottenham €8 million. The contract also includes an additional €2 million in performance-related bonuses. This shows that the future financial terms have been clearly defined.

According to the Turin club’s official statement, the loan agreement for the goalkeeper, born in 1996, runs until June 30, 2027. During this period, the coaching staff will be able to closely assess Vicario’s abilities and make a final decision on whether to retain him in the squad.

New Number and Tasks Ahead

Vicario will wear the number 25 shirt at the Turin club. After his time in the English Premier League, the goalkeeper’s return to Serie A represents a good opportunity to prove himself and compete for a starting place at his new club.

The goalkeeper is now preparing to earn the trust of Juventus coaches and fans through his reliable performances. This new adventure with the Bianconeri is expected to open a new chapter in his career.

JuventusGuglielmo VicarioTottenhamSerie ATransfers
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