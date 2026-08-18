Guglielmo Vicario Joins Juventus

Major changes are unfolding in Italian football and the transfer market. It has emerged that goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has officially joined Juventus as a new member of the squad. The Turin club officially announced that it had reached an agreement with Tottenham and signed the experienced goalkeeper. Goal.com reports .

According to sources, details of the transfer agreement have also emerged. The Italian goalkeeper, born in 1996, initially joined the Turin club on a free loan. Under the terms of the deal, Juventus will also have the right to complete the permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Transfer Fee and Financial Terms

Under the agreement between the clubs, the Bianconeri will have to pay €8 million in the future to acquire the goalkeeper’s full transfer rights. In addition, bonuses of up to €2 million are included if certain conditions are met. The temporary agreement will remain valid until June 30, 2027.

This agreement gives Juventus management the opportunity to closely assess the new goalkeeper’s abilities over the course of a season and monitor how well he adapts to the team. Only afterward will the club make a final decision on whether to activate or reject the option to sign the player permanently.

New Number and Challenges Ahead

The Italian goalkeeper has returned to his homeland after his spell at Tottenham and is beginning a new chapter in his career. At the Turin club, he will wear the distinctive number 25 shirt. Vicario must now fight hard to establish himself in a competitive squad and earn the trust of the coaching staff and his teammates.

In an official statement, the club emphasized that the transfer is aligned with the team’s overall strategy from both financial and sporting perspectives. Time will tell what results Vicario delivers during the season and how significant the goalkeeper’s contribution will be to helping Juventus achieve its goals.