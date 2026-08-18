Rafael Leão offered to Chelsea at a bargain price

·28·Sport
Rafael Leão offered to Chelsea at a bargain price

During the final weeks of the transfer window, AC Milan forward Rafael Leão was unexpectedly offered to Chelsea. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Portuguese player's transfer value has dropped sharply and he can be signed for just £34 million (€40 million). Goal.com reports this.

The 27-year-old winger has been one of Serie A's most consistent and exciting players over the past decade. However, AC Milan are ready to part ways with their star in order to improve the club's financial situation and maintain balance. The Italians initially tried to sell the player to Roma, but after the Roman club showed no interest in the transfer, the player's representatives contacted other European giants.

Other Premier League giants pull out

At the start of the summer transfer window, Arsenal and Manchester United were named as the main contenders for Rafael Leão. The Gunners, in particular, wanted to strengthen their attack under head coach Mikel Arteta and were looking for a new player after Leandro Trossard's departure. However, the London club shifted its focus to another player and signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

Manchester United had also initially shown serious interest in the Portuguese winger. The arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in previous seasons provided enough competition on the flanks. As a result, the Red Devils also decided to withdraw from the transfer race, creating a favorable situation for Chelsea.

The player's ambitions and a new challenge

Throughout his career, Rafael Leão has repeatedly made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League and test himself against a higher level of competition. In an earlier interview, he openly said that he had won trophies in Italy and that it was time for a change.

“I need a new challenge. I have already won two trophies in Italy and have spent enough time here,” the winger said while discussing his future. With his departure from AC Milan appearing almost certain, Chelsea could become the next destination in his career.

Rafael LeãoChelseaAC MilanTransfersSerie A
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