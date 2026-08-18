Fire breaks out at a construction materials market in Namangan

Today, August 18, a fire broke out on the premises of the “Qurilish mollari savdo bozori” in Yangi Namangan district of Namangan region. This was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the report, at 13:46, the “112” system received information about a fire breaking out at the market stalls in the “Mingchinor” MFY area.

Fire and rescue units promptly arrived at the scene. The fire was contained at 13:58 and completely extinguished at 15:58.

Videos circulated on social media show that a passenger car in the market area was also completely destroyed by the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the emergency. The cause of the fire and the amount of material damage are currently being determined.