Jhon Lucumí: “Juventus” – Italy’s Greatest Team

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Jhon Lucumí: “Juventus” – Italy’s Greatest Team

Colombian defender Jhon Lucumí has officially joined Juventus and gave his first interview to the Turin club’s official channels. According to Goal.com, the player made no secret of his delight at moving to Italy’s most decorated team and stressed that he is looking forward to settling into his new side as quickly as possible. This is what Goal.com reports .

The new signing has generated considerable interest among the club and its supporters. Lucumí said that Juventus is one of the most prestigious teams not only in Italy but also in Europe, and that he is ready to show his full potential here.

Sources of inspiration in the squad and legendary defenders

The Colombian footballer also spoke about the players in Turin club history whom he considers role models. According to him, compatriot and former club member Juan Cuadrado is a major source of inspiration.

“If I had to name the defender in Juventus history who inspires me, I would first mention Juan Cuadrado. He did a wonderful job here and became an example for all of us in Colombia because he played for this team. Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli are also great defenders who set an extremely high standard for all defenders,” Lucumí said.

The head coach and plans for the future

The footballer said that he is currently at a mature stage of his career and believes this step was the right choice. He has no doubt that, alongside his high-level teammates, he can help the team achieve its objectives.

Speaking about his initial conversation with the coach, Jhon Lucumí said they had so far only managed to exchange greetings. However, he noted that there is still enough time to properly understand the coach’s demands and adapt to his style.

At the end of his remarks, the defender addressed Juventus fans and said he was eagerly looking forward to showing them what he can do at Allianz Stadium. He promised to give his all on the pitch and repay the supporters’ trust and affection.

JuventusJhon LucumíSerie ATransferFootball
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