iQOO Neo 11 Ultra unveiled: 9100 mAch battery and powerful Dimensity 9500M

iQOO’s new flagship smartphone, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra, has been officially unveiled in the Chinese market. According to Ixbt.com, the device has attracted attention in the mobile market with its advanced specifications, huge battery and affordable price, becoming one of the few gadgets in its class capable of delivering outstanding battery life. Ixbt.com reports this.

The new smartphone starts at 3399 yuan in China, approximately $500. After local government subsidies, buyers can purchase the flagship for 2899 yuan ($430). Although there is still no official information about the device’s international launch date, its price-to-performance ratio is generating significant interest in the technology world.

Performance and advanced hardware

The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is one of the first smartphones on the market equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500M processor. This SoC differs from the standard Dimensity 9500 version by having one fewer graphics core, 11 instead of 12, while retaining the rest of its capabilities. The processor works alongside modern LPDDR5X Ultra RAM with speeds of up to 9600 Mbit/s and UFS 4.1 storage.

A dedicated Q2 chip further enhances the smartphone’s capabilities by improving image quality up to 2K resolution. To prevent overheating, the device uses the 8K Ice Dome cooling system, whose vapor chamber has an area of 8000 square millimeters. OriginOS 6 is used as the operating system.

Display and advanced screen features

For users who enjoy gaming, the device features a 6.83-inch display based on Visionox F2 material with 2K resolution. The panel supports a 144 Hz refresh rate. Its overall maximum brightness reaches 2000 nits, while local peak brightness reaches 4500 nits, and the touch-sampling rate reaches 500 Hz.

Record-breaking battery and camera

One of the model’s key features is its 9100 mAch battery, the largest in the history of the Neo series. The battery uses a fourth-generation silicon anode and has an energy density of 886 W·ch/liter. The device supports 100 W fast charging and a bypass charging mode that powers the phone directly without charging the battery.

According to the manufacturer, this enormous capacity allows users to play MOBA games continuously for 13.7 hours or watch short videos for 23 hours. The main camera is based on a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700V sensor with optical stabilization and a 1/1.56-inch format. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 16-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone has an aluminum side frame, a matte rear panel and reinforced protective glass, along with IP69 water and dust resistance. It also features a modern ultrasonic fingerprint scanner beneath the display.