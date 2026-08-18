Manchester City Suffer Major Blow at Start of Season

As the new 2026/27 Premier League season approaches, Manchester City have lost one of their key players. According to Goal.com, forward Jérémy Doku has suffered an injury and is certain to miss the match against Bournemouth on the opening day of the league campaign. The setback has seriously disrupted the team’s preseason plans. As Goal.com reports .

The Belgian sustained the injury during Sunday’s Community Shield match against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. Doku felt discomfort during the game and was substituted at half-time, with Jack Grealish coming on in his place. The defeat in that match ended as a double blow for the club.

Injury Details and Enzo Maresca’s Headache

It is not yet known when the player will return to action, but initial reports suggest that Jérémy Doku has suffered a calf injury. The problem is expected to keep him out for several weeks. This has become a major headache for the team’s new head coach, Enzo Maresca, ahead of his first test in competitive matches.

The Italian coach had been preparing for his Premier League debut with this squad. Losing a first-team player before the opening competitive match at the Etihad Stadium will force the coaching staff to change their tactical plans.

World Cup Aftermath

Sources inside the club claim that the injury may not be accidental. Concerns are growing that the situation could be a consequence of the player’s participation in the FIFA World Cup with Belgium and the physical exertion he experienced during the tournament.

Although the club’s medical staff are taking every measure to speed up the player’s recovery, specialists fear that such physical problems could persist. When Doku will be able to help the team as the season enters its busiest phase will become clear after a detailed medical examination in the coming days.