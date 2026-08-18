Chinese company creates robot that breaks human records

China’s Unitree Robotics has unveiled a new humanoid robot called “Superman”, which is approaching human physical capabilities. The robot has attracted attention by jumping 2 meters from a standing position and running at 12.66 m/s, or 45.6 km/h.

According to the company, the robot’s legs are 85 centimeters long, and it has demonstrated a standing jump higher than recorded human results. Its running speed also exceeds the peak speed of approximately 12.4 m/s recorded by Usain Bolt in the 100-meter sprint in 2009.

“Superman” was developed primarily as a platform for demonstrating high speed and agility, rather than as a robot designed to perform ordinary household tasks. According to Unitree, its creation took just over three months.

The new robot was unveiled ahead of the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. The competitions are expected to test robots’ physical abilities, including running and jumping.

At the same time, experts are taking a cautious approach to independently verifying the record figures announced by the company. Nevertheless, “Superman’s” demonstration showed how fast and agile humanoid robots are becoming.