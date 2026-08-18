Chinese company creates robot that breaks human records

·27·Technology
Chinese company creates robot that breaks human records

China’s Unitree Robotics has unveiled a new humanoid robot called “Superman”, which is approaching human physical capabilities. The robot has attracted attention by jumping 2 meters from a standing position and running at 12.66 m/s, or 45.6 km/h.

According to the company, the robot’s legs are 85 centimeters long, and it has demonstrated a standing jump higher than recorded human results. Its running speed also exceeds the peak speed of approximately 12.4 m/s recorded by Usain Bolt in the 100-meter sprint in 2009.

“Superman” was developed primarily as a platform for demonstrating high speed and agility, rather than as a robot designed to perform ordinary household tasks. According to Unitree, its creation took just over three months.

The new robot was unveiled ahead of the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. The competitions are expected to test robots’ physical abilities, including running and jumping.

At the same time, experts are taking a cautious approach to independently verifying the record figures announced by the company. Nevertheless, “Superman’s” demonstration showed how fast and agile humanoid robots are becoming.

A white robot is performing a backflip over a person beside a height-measuring device.
ChinaUnitree RoboticsSupermanUsain BoltBeijing
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Apple Changes App Store Commissions and Rules in the European UnionApple Changes App Store Commissions and Rules in the European UnionToday, 22:24NASA and ESA Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk on the ISSNASA and ESA Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk on the ISSToday, 21:54How Apple Earbuds With Cameras Could Affect PrivacyHow Apple Earbuds With Cameras Could Affect PrivacyToday, 21:25iQOO Neo 11 Ultra unveiled: 9100 mAch battery and powerful Dimensity 9500MiQOO Neo 11 Ultra unveiled: 9100 mAch battery and powerful Dimensity 9500MToday, 19:55There Is Still Time Before the Official Launch: First iPhone 18 Accessories Go on SaleThere Is Still Time Before the Official Launch: First iPhone 18 Accessories Go on SaleToday, 19:29Xiaomi Ends Updates for Popular SmartphonesXiaomi Ends Updates for Popular SmartphonesToday, 18:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities
Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter