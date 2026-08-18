NASA and ESA Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk on the ISS

NASA astronaut Anil Menon and European Space Agency (ESA) representative Sophie Adenot successfully exited the Quest airlock into open space from the U.S. segment of the International Space Station (ISS). The primary objective of this important spacewalk was to replace outdated antenna equipment designed to establish communications with Earth, ensuring data transmission between the station and the ground control center in Houston. Ixbt.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, these complex repair and maintenance operations began at 08:29 U.S. Eastern Time and were scheduled to last approximately six and a half hours. During this time, the astronauts were required to perform a series of technical operations in open space.

Antenna Replacement and Its Importance

The specialists’ task was to dismantle the old communications antenna located on the station’s external platform and install a new device in the Z1 segment of the ISS truss. Safely positioning the old equipment on the external platform and connecting the new technology is a significant event in the history of space exploration, as uninterrupted communications are crucial for station safety and scientific research.

This mission became the 282nd spacewalk conducted in total for the assembly, maintenance and modernization of the International Space Station.

Historic Moments and Crew Experience

This spacewalk was also particularly significant for the crew members. Specifically:

For Anil Menon, this was the second spacewalk of his career;

For Sophie Adenot, it was her first experience in open space;

At the same time, Sophie Adenot set a record as the first French woman in history to perform a spacewalk.

The space agencies are presenting this historic event to the general public in an accessible format. In particular, NASA has organized a live online broadcast of the repair and modernization work.