Diyor Imomxo‘jayev to Remain Liga General Director for Another Four Years

Diyor Imomxo‘jayev will continue serving as the General Director of the Professional Football League of Uzbekistan. His candidacy was unanimously approved by all members at the Liga Executive Committee meeting held on August 19.

Thus, the current official will continue serving as the Liga General Director from August 19, 2026, for another four-year term of office.

Candidate nominated on August 17

Diyor Imomxo‘jayev’s candidacy to lead the Liga was officially submitted on August 17.

A nomination signed by Association President Bahodir Qurbonov was sent to the Liga Executive Committee, proposing that the current General Director be approved for another term of office.

Executive Committee makes unanimous decision

On August 19, all eight members of the Liga Executive Committee considered the matter.

All members attended the meeting. Some members took part in the voting remotely:

Odil Ahmedov — from Kuala Lumpur;

Alisher Yusupov — from Kuala Lumpur;

Elbek Samatov — from Andijan.

The members who participated remotely also cast their votes.

All eight members of the Liga Executive Committee unanimously supported Diyor Imomxo‘jayev’s candidacy.

When did Imomxo‘jayev’s new term of office begin?

According to the decision, Diyor Imomxo‘jayev will serve as the Liga General Director for the next four years starting August 19, 2026.

Indicator Information Candidate Diyor Imomxo‘jayev Position Liga General Director Decision date August 19, 2026 Executive Committee members 8 Voting result Unanimous New term of office 4 years

A new chapter begins for the Liga

Imomxo‘jayev’s approval for a new term means continuity will be maintained in the Liga’s leadership. Over the next four years, he will continue organizing Uzbekistan’s professional football competitions and managing the Liga’s operations.

What do you think: was it the right decision to approve Diyor Imomxo‘jayev as the Liga General Director for another four years? Share your opinion in the comments and share this news with football fans on Telegram and social media.