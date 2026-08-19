Massimo Mauro: If Douglas Luiz ran more, he would be ideal for Juventus

·23·Sport
Massimo Mauro: If Douglas Luiz ran more, he would be ideal for Juventus

Former Italian footballer and renowned pundit Massimo Mauro Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview with Juventus shared his views on the club’s transfer campaign and the state of the squad. He emphasized that the Turin club’s squad is now almost fully assembled, with every line reinforced by reliable backup players. Goal.com reports .

In his analysis, Mauro gave a positive assessment of the team’s summer signings and discussed the potential of several squad members. According to him, one more experienced and reliable defensive midfielder would have made the squad perfect, but the available resources are still sufficient to pursue ambitious goals.

Douglas Luiz’s strengths and areas for improvement

While praising midfielder Douglas Luiz’s technical ability, the pundit also offered some critical observations about his performances. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Brazilian is capable of passing with almost no mistakes, but his mobility and activity on the pitch are not at the required level.

“Douglas Luiz is a technically gifted player who passes almost flawlessly. If he ran a little more and moved more dynamically, he would be the ideal footballer for the style demanded by the coach,” Mauro said. He added that the player must do more than simply deliver elegant passes, showing greater intensity on the pitch and demonstrating his leadership qualities.

Competition for places and future plans

Discussing competition in goal and in other positions, the pundit stressed that this situation can only benefit the new arrivals. The battle between Mattia Perin and the other goalkeepers will help maintain the team’s overall level of fitness and performance.

In Massimo Mauro’s view, no player in the squad should think that his place is guaranteed. Juventus only Kenan Yildiz can feel completely secure about his place in the starting XI, while all the other players must fight for their positions in every training session.

JuventusMassimo MauroDouglas LuizSerie ATransfers
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