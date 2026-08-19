Guglielmo Vicario expresses delight at joining Juventus

According to Goal.com, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who joined Tottenham on loan, gave his first interview as a Juventus player and stressed that the transfer fulfilled a childhood dream. The goalkeeper, born in 1996, joined the Turin club with an option to buy and shared his first impressions with the club’s official channels. The move represents one of the most significant turning points in the player’s career and the pinnacle of his ambitions. Goal.com reports .

In his first statement, Vicario made no secret of how immense the feeling was, because he had dreamed of and hoped for this moment since childhood. The goalkeeper, who understood that such an outcome is not always possible, noted that being here was a great source of pride for both his family and himself. He emphasized that representing Juventus is the highest ambition a person can aspire to in life.

Current experience and future responsibilities

Vicario, who played in Italy for teams such as Fontanafredda, Venezia, Perugia, Cagliari and Empoli, has also had the opportunity to test himself in leagues outside Serie A. In his view, experience in another league enriches a person not only as an athlete but also as an individual. The goalkeeper said he had joined the Turin club with sufficient experience and at the right age, and was ready to put his skills on the pitch and his personal qualities at the service of the team.

Speaking about his childhood idol and source of inspiration, the goalkeeper respectfully mentioned a legendary shot-stopper. Having grown up as a Juventus fan, Vicario clearly regarded Gigi Buffon’s achievements, saves and iconic moments as his greatest example. Today, following in those footsteps and honoring the club’s history have become his main responsibilities.

Vicario added that his main goals in joining the team were to help, collaborate and make Juventus an even more successful and reliable side. Gladly accepting the enormous responsibility imposed by the club’s history, the goalkeeper showed his eagerness to reveal his true character on the pitch and demonstrate what kind of goalkeeper he is.