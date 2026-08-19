Is Manchester City Ready to Sell Nico González?

Manchester City midfielder Nico González could leave the club before the transfer window closes. The 24-year-old Spaniard has attracted interest from Newcastle, and reports suggest contact has been established between the clubs.

However, the most interesting aspect of the situation is that González himself wants to stay at City.

Why do Newcastle want González?

Newcastle are planning to strengthen their central midfield. The club need an experienced player in this position after the departures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães.

The English club view González as one of the leading candidates for the position.

González’s experience and Premier League playing time make him an attractive candidate for Newcastle.

Why do City want to sell him?

The Manchester club are considering using the proceeds from González’s transfer to strengthen the squad further.

In particular, the club are reportedly planning to finance the transfers of:

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández;

Lille player Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has also said that City will continue to be active in the transfer market.

González himself does not want to leave

The player’s position is the main factor complicating the situation.

González Manchester City wants to stay at the club and prove himself under Enzo Maresca. Therefore, although City are considering selling him, the player’s consent will also be an important factor.

How much did City pay for González?

The Spanish midfielder moved from Porto to Manchester City in February 2025. The transfer fee was approximately €60 million.

González has made 59 appearances for City in all competitions and scored four goals.

Metric Details Player Nico González Age 24 Position Central midfielder Current club Manchester City Former club Porto Joined City 2025 Transfer fee Around €60 million Appearances for City 59 Goals 4

Everything now depends on the transfer window

Manchester City’s reported willingness to sell González and Newcastle’s interest are heating up the situation as the transfer window draws to a close.

On one side are City, who need funds to strengthen the squad; on the other is Newcastle, who are looking for a central midfielder. But the player himself wants to stay in Manchester.

That is why the main question now is: Will González stay at City and compete for a place in the starting XI under the new coach, or will Newcastle’s offer change his future?

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