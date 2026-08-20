The opening matches of the UEFA Champions League play-off round began with intense and fiercely contested action. Azerbaijan’s Sabah played their away match against Israel’s Hapoel Beer-Sheva at a neutral venue in Romania and suffered a 1–2 defeat. Uzbek How did the match unfold with Uzbek midfielder Umarali Rakhmonaliyev involved?

Early goal and squandered advantage

Sabah started the match on the front foot and opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Shimic’s precise finish. However, the Israelis took control and completed a comeback by scoring twice — at the end of the first half and late in the second:

Uzbekistan national team midfielder Umarali Rakhmonaliyev started for Sabah and put in an active, assured performance in central midfield, playing the full 90 minutes.

Champions League qualifying: Play-off round facts

Statistic Hapoel Sheva (Israel) Sabah (Azerbaijan) Final score 2 1 Goalscorers Est (43'), Zlatanović (79') Shimic (6') Uzbek legionnaire — Umarali Rakhmonaliyev (full 90 minutes) Venue Romania (neutral venue) — Second-leg date 25 August, Baku —

Decisive second leg to be played in Baku

Despite the narrow away defeat, the Azerbaijani club still have a good chance of reaching the Champions League league phase. The second leg between the two teams will be played in Baku on 25 August, when Rakhmonaliyev’s side will try to complete a comeback in front of their home fans.

Do you think Umarali Rakhmonaliyev and Sabah can overturn the deficit in the second leg in Baku and reach the Champions League league phase?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately pass on the important news about our legionnaire to fellow football fans!