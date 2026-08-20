Sergey Lushan speaks about Mash’al’s deep crisis and six months without pay

After Mash’al Muborak lost 0–1 at home to Andijan on Matchday 18 of the Uzbekistan Super League, the club is becoming firmly rooted at the bottom of the table. Following another setback, head coach Sergey Lushan made explosive statements at the press conference, revealing the club’s severe financial crisis, the lack of motivation among experienced players and plans to rejuvenate the squad by 80 percent.

“I’m tired of congratulating our opponents”: The coach’s bitter admission

In his post-match comments, Sergey Lushan did not hide the experienced players’ lack of desire on the pitch or the difficult situation inside the club:

“It is difficult to comment. Our game did not work. They are going onto the pitch, but they cannot do anything. I am tired of congratulating our opponents. Experienced players have almost completely lost their motivation. There are only two possible explanations: either the potential of the players assembled here is simply at this level, or, because they have been living at the training base and training without pay for six months, they have even forgotten what money looks like. That is our situation now: some want to, but cannot; others can, but do not want to,” he said Sergey Lushan.

Details of the crisis at Mash’al and the coach’s statement

Indicator Situation and the coach’s assessment Latest match Mash’al 0–1 Andijan (defeat in Guzar) League position 16th place (clear bottom side with 4 points) Main internal problem Six months without wages and a lack of motivation among experienced players Squad plan Rejuvenate the squad by 80 percent and rely on academy youngsters Main objective Try to remain in the Super League or build a new team for the Pro League

Renew the squad by 80 percent and rely on young players

Because of the difficult conditions at the club, the coaching staff has chosen to give opportunities only to young footballers who are motivated and passionate about the game:

“We are moving towards renewing the squad by approximately 80 percent. Today we put very young players, still boys, on the pitch. They showed themselves well. In the next match, you will also see one or two more new youngsters on the pitch whom you have not seen yet. We will fight to stay in the Super League for as long as we have any chance left; if we cannot do it, we will build a new team for next season,” he said Mash’al head coach.

Do you think Mash’al, who have gone six months without receiving their wages and are relying only on young players, can achieve their goal of staying in the Super League?

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