Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich and England striker, has officially been crowned Europe’s top scorer. At a ceremony held on August 19 at the Bayern Munich Museum, the English goalscorer received European football’s prestigious individual award — the Golden Shoe. By how much did Kane outscore his rivals?

36 Goals and Complete Dominance: The Golden Shoe Rankings

Kane scored 36 goals in the Bundesliga last season, becoming the outright leading scorer among all of Europe’s domestic leagues. As a result, he collected 72 points in the ranking system, finishing well ahead of stars such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé by a wide margin.

European Golden Shoe: The Top Three Scorers

Position Player Club / League Goals Points Earned 1st Place Harry Kane Bayern Munich (Germany) 36 goals 72 points 2nd Place Erling Haaland Manchester City (England) 27 goals 54 points 3rd Place Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid (Spain) 25 goals 50 points

The Second Historic Trophy of His Career

For the 33-year-old striker, this was the second Golden Shoe of his career. He first won the award at the end of the 2023/24 season. Kane has once again retained the title of Europe’s top scorer, further proving that he is one of the most consistent and dangerous centre-forwards of his generation.

Do you think Harry Kane can defend his title again this season and win the Golden Shoe for a third consecutive time, or will Haaland and Mbappé get their revenge?

Leave your predictions in the comments and immediately share this important news with all your football-loving friends!