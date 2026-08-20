Harry Kane Receives the European Golden Shoe for the Second Time

·18·Sport
Harry Kane Receives the European Golden Shoe for the Second Time

Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich and England striker, has officially been crowned Europe’s top scorer. At a ceremony held on August 19 at the Bayern Munich Museum, the English goalscorer received European football’s prestigious individual award — the Golden Shoe. By how much did Kane outscore his rivals?

36 Goals and Complete Dominance: The Golden Shoe Rankings

Kane scored 36 goals in the Bundesliga last season, becoming the outright leading scorer among all of Europe’s domestic leagues. As a result, he collected 72 points in the ranking system, finishing well ahead of stars such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé by a wide margin.

European Golden Shoe: The Top Three Scorers

Position

Player

Club / League

Goals

Points Earned

1st Place

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich (Germany)

36 goals

72 points

2nd Place

Erling Haaland

Manchester City (England)

27 goals

54 points

3rd Place

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid (Spain)

25 goals

50 points

The Second Historic Trophy of His Career

For the 33-year-old striker, this was the second Golden Shoe of his career. He first won the award at the end of the 2023/24 season. Kane has once again retained the title of Europe’s top scorer, further proving that he is one of the most consistent and dangerous centre-forwards of his generation.

Do you think Harry Kane can defend his title again this season and win the Golden Shoe for a third consecutive time, or will Haaland and Mbappé get their revenge?

Leave your predictions in the comments and immediately share this important news with all your football-loving friends!

Harry KaneBayern MunichErling HaalandKylian MbappéManchester City
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Sergey Lushan speaks about Mash’al’s deep crisis and six months without paySergey Lushan speaks about Mash’al’s deep crisis and six months without payToday, 06:34Mirjalol Qosimov Comments on OKMK’s Third Consecutive DefeatMirjalol Qosimov Comments on OKMK’s Third Consecutive DefeatToday, 06:27Rubin defeat Spartak in Jahongir O‘rozov’s debutRubin defeat Spartak in Jahongir O‘rozov’s debutToday, 06:22Xoldorxonov’s winner: Andijon beat Mash’al awayXoldorxonov’s winner: Andijon beat Mash’al awayToday, 06:18Carles Puyol: Real Madrid Could Be Stronger Under MourinhoCarles Puyol: Real Madrid Could Be Stronger Under MourinhoToday, 06:16Barcelona Beat Egyptian Giants to Win the Joan Gamper TrophyBarcelona Beat Egyptian Giants to Win the Joan Gamper TrophyToday, 06:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats