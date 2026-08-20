Xoldorxonov’s winner: Andijon beat Mash’al away

In the 18th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Andijon visited Mash’al in G‘uzor. In a tense and fiercely contested match, the Eagles secured an important 1–0 victory away from home and claimed three valuable points. Which moment decided the game, and how did the teams’ positions in the standings change?

The winning goal and defensive solidity

The first half was evenly contested. At the start of the second half, Andijon finished an attack with a goal: in the 53rd minute, Po‘latxo‘ja Xoldorxonov found the target with precision to score the only goal that gave his team victory. Andijon’s well-organized defense prevented the hosts from restoring parity.

Super League: Details of the 18th-round match

Statistic Mash’al (G‘uzor) Andijon (Andijon) Final score 0 1 Lone goal — Po‘latxo‘ja Xoldorxonov (53') Points 4 points 24 points Position 16th place (bottom) 8th place (moved up)

Starting lineups

Mash’al: Dostonbek To‘xtaboyev, Zafarbek Akramov (Muhammadbobir Mo‘ydinov, 46), Strahinya Boshnyak, Komiljon Tojidinov, Sardor Abduraimov, Ibrohim G‘anixonov (Mahmud Jo‘raboyev, 12), Humoyun Murtozayev (Tohirbek To‘xtasinov, 46), Ifeani Ifeani (Ahrorbek Rahimov, 54), Ergash Ismailov, Pavel Bureyev, Azizbek Choriyev (Normurod Ko‘charov, 59).

Andijon: Artyom Potapov, Aleksandre Andronikashvili, Po‘latxo‘ja Xoldorxonov (Bekzod Sulaymonov, 74), Imeda Ashortia (Doniyor Abdumannopov, 74), Humoyunmirzo Iminov (Dragan Cheran, 46), Abdurahmon Komilov (Odilbek Abdumajidov, 83), Nemanya Chalasan, Damir Temirov (Shohmalik Komilov, 80), Islom To‘xtaho‘jayev, Mahmudjon Mahamadjonov, Rustam Turdimurodov.

After their away win in G‘uzor, Andijon increased their tally to 24 points and climbed to eighth place in the standings. Mash’al remain bottom of the table in 16th place with four points.

Do you think Andijon can challenge for a place in the Super League’s top five after this important victory?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this good news immediately with all the Eagles’ fans!