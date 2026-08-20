Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, U.S. forces have launched a secret maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz to restore strategic oil shipments. Axios According to sources cited by Axios, Washington is restricting Iran’s surveillance systems and moving millions of barrels of crude to global markets each day via the southern shipping lane. How is this special operation being carried out?

“We control the strait”: American officials’ admission

U.S. officials say the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz has been kept under full control for two months:

"We have controlled the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz for two months. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) may cause some difficulties, but the strait is not under their control. We are the ones carrying this out." — From a statement by a U.S. government official

Details of the secret operation in the Strait of Hormuz

Indicator Operation figures and details Oil shipment volume Daily average 10 million barrels (on some nights, up to 15–20 million barrels) Ship traffic Every night 15–20 tankers move along the coast of Oman Command center Headquarters in Fort Bragg, North Carolina Comparison with the prewar situation Approximately 50 percent of normal export volume Most of Iran’s radar and maritime systems have been disabled

Command from Fort Bragg and the disabling of radar systems

According to reports, this large-scale operation became possible as a result of a two-week campaign of military strikes carried out by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The strikes seriously damaged Iran’s main radar and maritime surveillance infrastructure. Tehran is now forced to monitor activity in the strait using only a small number of restored radars and IRGC speedboats.

This special corridor, operated from the Fort Bragg headquarters in North Carolina, is significantly easing shortages in the global energy market.

Do you think such secret maritime control in the Strait of Hormuz can fully help stabilize oil prices on the global market?

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