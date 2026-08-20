An 18-year-old girl in Bukhara reportedly developed serious health problems due to poor diet

·33·Society
An 18-year-old girl in Bukhara reportedly developed serious health problems due to poor diet

The health condition of an 18-year-old female student in Bukhara has shown how serious the consequences of unhealthy eating habits can be. She sought medical attention after regularly consuming fast food and failing to maintain regular mealtimes.

The student visited the Bukhara Regional Multidisciplinary Medical Center with several troubling symptoms.

She experienced:

fever;

nausea;

vomiting;

severe weakness;

and severe abdominal pain. Doctors admitted the patient to the gastroenterology department. Examinations revealed signs of the onset of a stomach ulcer.

Specialists emphasized the importance of maintaining a proper eating routine in such cases and consulting a doctor if troubling symptoms appear.

The emergence of such problems at the age of 18 is drawing particular attention to the eating habits of young people.

Frequent consumption of fast food and skipping meals can increase the risk of health problems.

BukharaBukhara Regional Multidisciplinary Medical Center
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