Mirjalol Qosimov Comments on OKMK’s Third Consecutive Defeat

·22·Sport
Mirjalol Qosimov Comments on OKMK’s Third Consecutive Defeat

In the latest round of the Uzbekistan Super League, OKMK lost 0-1 at home to Dinamo Samarkand and continued its run of dropped points. After three consecutive defeats, the Olmaliq club’s head coach Mirjalol Qosimov spoke openly at the press conference about the team’s finishing problems and mental state.

“In football, goals aren’t awarded for chances”: Qosimov’s critical verdict

The head coach stressed that his team is creating too many clear chances, but wastefulness in front of goal is causing the defeats:

“It was an entertaining and overly open game. In football, you are not awarded a goal for creating chances—you have to make the most of them. The chances we had in the second half would have lasted us until the end of the year. These days, every match is fiercely contested, and creating so many chances is not easy. We should have settled the game in the first half. We also missed many clear-cut chances against Buxoro and Nasaf. We will analyse the match again and draw conclusions,” said Mirjalol Qosimov.

OKMK’s recent struggles and the coach’s statement

Indicator

Status and coach’s analysis

Latest match result

OKMK 0-1 Dinamo Samarkand (home defeat)

Consecutive defeats

3 matches (Nasaf, Buxoro, Dinamo)

Main problem

Failure to convert the many clear-cut chances created

Plan for the team’s mental state

Avoiding despondency and overcoming the situation independently

“If we become demoralised, no one will help us”

Qosimov said every measure would be taken to ensure that the three consecutive defeats do not have a negative impact on the team’s mental state:

“We are all human, and it is natural for defeats to affect some people, but we must not become demoralised. We need to draw the right conclusions and move forward. If we simply become dejected, no one will come from outside and lend us a hand. We got ourselves into this situation, so we must unite as a team, find strength and get out of it ourselves,” said OKMK’s head coach.

Do you think Mirjalol Qosimov’s players can quickly emerge from this crisis and return to the leading group, or does the squad need major changes?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately share this news with fans of Uzbek football!

Mirjalol QosimovOKMKDinamo SamarkandNasafBuxoro
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Sergey Lushan speaks about Mash’al’s deep crisis and six months without paySergey Lushan speaks about Mash’al’s deep crisis and six months without payToday, 06:34Rubin defeat Spartak in Jahongir O‘rozov’s debutRubin defeat Spartak in Jahongir O‘rozov’s debutToday, 06:22Xoldorxonov’s winner: Andijon beat Mash’al awayXoldorxonov’s winner: Andijon beat Mash’al awayToday, 06:18Carles Puyol: Real Madrid Could Be Stronger Under MourinhoCarles Puyol: Real Madrid Could Be Stronger Under MourinhoToday, 06:16Harry Kane Receives the European Golden Shoe for the Second TimeHarry Kane Receives the European Golden Shoe for the Second TimeToday, 06:11Barcelona Beat Egyptian Giants to Win the Joan Gamper TrophyBarcelona Beat Egyptian Giants to Win the Joan Gamper TrophyToday, 06:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats