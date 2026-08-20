Mirjalol Qosimov Comments on OKMK’s Third Consecutive Defeat

In the latest round of the Uzbekistan Super League, OKMK lost 0-1 at home to Dinamo Samarkand and continued its run of dropped points. After three consecutive defeats, the Olmaliq club’s head coach Mirjalol Qosimov spoke openly at the press conference about the team’s finishing problems and mental state.

“In football, goals aren’t awarded for chances”: Qosimov’s critical verdict

The head coach stressed that his team is creating too many clear chances, but wastefulness in front of goal is causing the defeats:

“It was an entertaining and overly open game. In football, you are not awarded a goal for creating chances—you have to make the most of them. The chances we had in the second half would have lasted us until the end of the year. These days, every match is fiercely contested, and creating so many chances is not easy. We should have settled the game in the first half. We also missed many clear-cut chances against Buxoro and Nasaf. We will analyse the match again and draw conclusions,” said Mirjalol Qosimov.

OKMK’s recent struggles and the coach’s statement

Indicator Status and coach’s analysis Latest match result OKMK 0-1 Dinamo Samarkand (home defeat) Consecutive defeats 3 matches (Nasaf, Buxoro, Dinamo) Main problem Failure to convert the many clear-cut chances created Plan for the team’s mental state Avoiding despondency and overcoming the situation independently

“If we become demoralised, no one will help us”

Qosimov said every measure would be taken to ensure that the three consecutive defeats do not have a negative impact on the team’s mental state:

“We are all human, and it is natural for defeats to affect some people, but we must not become demoralised. We need to draw the right conclusions and move forward. If we simply become dejected, no one will come from outside and lend us a hand. We got ourselves into this situation, so we must unite as a team, find strength and get out of it ourselves,” said OKMK’s head coach.

Do you think Mirjalol Qosimov’s players can quickly emerge from this crisis and return to the leading group, or does the squad need major changes?

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