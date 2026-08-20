Kavan Sullivan Sees Red Against Lionel Messi's Team

The North American league match between Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi plays, and Philadelphia Union ended amid tense and heated scenes. According to Goal.com, a mass brawl in the final minutes of the match drew the attention of fans and experts. Goal.com reports .

The game appeared destined to end in a 2–2 draw after 90 minutes. However, as the 12th minute of added time approached, chaos erupted on the pitch and tensions between the sides reached boiling point.

The cause of the on-field confrontation and mass brawl

The incident began when Philadelphia Union player Quinn Sullivan went down inside the penalty area. Inter Miami defender Ian Fray made matters worse by acting aggressively toward the fallen opponent as he walked over him.

Unable to tolerate the additional physical contact, Quinn Sullivan reacted angrily toward his opponent. This, in turn, provoked protests from other players on the pitch and quickly escalated into a confrontation involving many of the players.

Sixteen-year-old midfielder Cavan Sullivan, who is expected to join Manchester City, immediately ran over to defend his brother. He clashed with Inter Miami midfielder Yannick Bright and ended up surrounded by other teammates trying to separate them.

First red card and suspension

After the referee brought the situation under control and calmed all those involved, he assessed the offenses. Cavan Sullivan and Yannick Bright, who took part in the brawl, were shown straight red cards. Quinn Sullivan, who started the incident, was booked.

The red card went down as the first dismissal of Cavan Sullivan's professional career. As a result of his offense, the young player must now serve an automatic one-match suspension.

Because of the punishment, the young talent will miss his team's next MLS match away to Austin FC in August. This will temporarily interrupt the playing time of the youngster, who is enjoying an excellent season with the Eastern Conference side.