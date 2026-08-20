Procedure for providing temporary shelter to homeless citizens established

·16·Uzbekistan
Procedure for providing temporary shelter to homeless citizens established

A unified procedure for providing temporary shelter and social assistance to citizens without a permanent place of residence has been introduced in Uzbekistan.

According to a government resolution, such citizens will be placed in Temporary Shelter and Social Adaptation Centers. The necessary living conditions will be created for them there, and they will also undergo medical examinations.

Citizens will also receive practical assistance in restoring lost passports or ID cards, arranging pensions and benefits, locating relatives, and finding employment. Where necessary, assistance will also be provided in resolving housing issues.

Citizens may initially stay at the centers for up to 20 days. If additional assistance is required, this period will be extended.

Each citizen’s living circumstances will be studied individually, and an individual social adaptation plan will be developed to help them return to society and restore an independent life.

Uzbekistan
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