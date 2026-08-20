Barcelona Abandon Julián Álvarez Transfer Pursuit

Barcelona have ended their attempts to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez. The club reportedly decided to search for alternative candidates before the transfer window closes after the Madrid side rejected a €100 million offer from the Catalans. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, although the Argentine has openly expressed his desire to change clubs, the Los Rojiblancos hierarchy has remained firm in its position. After a substantial offer made in the summer also failed to produce a result, Barcelona sporting director Deco was forced to explore other options.

The Problem of Replacing Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick continues to search for a centre-forward to strengthen the squad. However, the main challenge for the club's hierarchy remains finding suitable replacements for the experienced forwards who have left the attack.

According to Deco, the team can cover Ferran Torres' absence through the completed signings, but finding a worthy successor to Robert Lewandowski is an extremely difficult task. The sporting director acknowledged that serious difficulties remain in this regard.

In an interview on Wednesday, Hansi Flick stressed that changes could still be made before the transfer window closes. If no new striker arrives, the club will have to rely on internal options and tactical adjustments.

Internal Options and Tactical Plans

Some members of the club's hierarchy believe that the current squad can cope if the transfer market campaign ends unsuccessfully. The head coach could use the following players as centre-forwards:

wide players such as Raphinha and Lamine Yamal

Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon

Fermín López and Dani Olmo (in a false nine role)

Although Barcelona have not completely ruled out revisiting the Julián Álvarez situation in the future, the club's hierarchy is currently working toward a definitive decision during the remaining time in the transfer window.